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Slim Trousers & Tights

(17)
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Tracksuit
S$115
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
S$125
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Just In
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
S$135
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Promo Exclusion
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
S$99
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
S$129
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Golf Trousers
S$149
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Tracksuit
S$115
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
S$129
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
S$125
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
S$129
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
S$159
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
S$129
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
S$129
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé Women's Slim Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Women's Slim Knit Trousers
S$139
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé Women's Slim Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Women's Slim Knit Trousers
S$139
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers with Reflective Accents
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers with Reflective Accents
40% off
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tour
Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Trousers
40% off