Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Road Shoes

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Shoe Feel 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (1)
      Road
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$245
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$89
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$245
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      S$85
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$89
      Nike Vaporfly 2
      Nike Vaporfly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Vaporfly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      S$339
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      S$89
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      S$399
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
      S$89
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$159
      Nike Tempo
      Nike Tempo Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Tempo
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$279
      Nike Renew Run 3
      Nike Renew Run 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Renew Run 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Winflo 9
      Nike Winflo 9 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Winflo 9
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$165
      Nike Vomero 16
      Nike Vomero 16 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Vomero 16
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$229
      Nike Renew Run 4
      Nike Renew Run 4 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Renew Run 4
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$139
      Nike Vomero 16
      Nike Vomero 16 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Vomero 16
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$229
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Just In
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$269
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$235
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You Custom Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You
      Custom Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      S$255
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      S$159
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$235
      Nike Winflo 8
      Nike Winflo 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Winflo 8
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$165
      Nike Structure 24
      Nike Structure 24 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      S$199