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Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(64)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$109
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$109
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$139
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
S$139
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
S$65
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
S$59
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
S$135
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$105
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
S$135
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
S$165
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
S$119
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
S$125
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
S$159
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
S$139
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$159
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
S$119
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
S$159
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
S$99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
S$65
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
S$99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
S$125
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
S$79
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
S$125
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
S$165
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
S$119
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$159
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Fleece 1/4-Zip
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Fleece 1/4-Zip
S$165
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$159
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Collegiate Pullover Hoodie
S$105
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
S$105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
S$65
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
S$99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
S$119
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
S$125
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
S$165
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Henley Hoodie
S$119
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$159
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Fleece 1/4-Zip
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Fleece 1/4-Zip
S$165
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
S$159
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Collegiate Pullover Hoodie
S$105
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
S$105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
S$65
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
S$99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
S$119
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off