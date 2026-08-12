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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
S$25
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
S$29
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
S$25
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
S$65
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$45
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
S$65
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
S$29
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$45
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$45
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike Club
Nike Club Older Kids' Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Older Kids' Unstructured Cap
S$29
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$65
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
S$29
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
S$35
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
S$29
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$65
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$65
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
S$49
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
S$35
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
S$25