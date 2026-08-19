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Older Kids Jordan Basketball Shoes

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$95
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$115
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$205
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$95
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
S$139
Luka 5 'White/Black'
Luka 5 'White/Black' Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5 'White/Black'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Luka 77 'Chicago' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$115
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$115
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
S$139
Luka 77 'Bred'
Luka 77 'Bred' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Bred'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$115
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$149
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Black Metallic'
Luka 5 'Black Metallic' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Luka 5 'Black Metallic'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes