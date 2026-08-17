Older Kids Back to School

Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$169
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$175
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$69
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$185
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Shoes
S$75
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$125