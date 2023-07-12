Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Back to School

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      S$129
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$119
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$69
      Nike Rift 2
      Nike Rift 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Rift 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$115
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$69
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$209
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Member Access
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      S$45
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 Older Kids' Slides
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Older Kids' Slides
      S$55
      Nike Brasilia
      Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia
      Kids' Backpack (18L)
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$129
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$145
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      S$85
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      S$39
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 SE
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 SE Older Kids' Slides
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 SE
      Older Kids' Slides
      S$55
      Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$145
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$145
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$155
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      S$69
      Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low
      Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$125
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$85
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      S$145
      Nike Classic
      Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Nike Classic
      Kids' Backpack (16L)
      S$45
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      S$55