Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Football Clothing

      Trousers & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShorts
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Football
      Technology 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      S$29
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$75
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      S$25
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      S$29
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      S$89
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Football Shorts
      CR7
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      S$49
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$89
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$89
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      S$35
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$89
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Third Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$89
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Polo
      Sold Out
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Polo
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      S$89
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
      S$55
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      S$25
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      S$59