Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Boys Strap Shoes

      Kids 
      (1)
      Boys
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (1)
      Strap
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$55
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      S$49
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Pico 5
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      S$49
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Jordan 23/7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      S$75
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Nike Air Max 270 GO Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      S$165
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Baby/Toddler Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Baby/Toddler Sandals
      S$45
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$109
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      S$85
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Younger Kids' Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Younger Kids' Sandals
      S$49
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$69
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Member Access
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      S$99
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Nike Flex Advance SE Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      S$65
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Nike Flex Advance SE Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      S$65
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 Baby/Toddler Slides
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Baby/Toddler Slides
      S$49
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$75
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      S$85
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6 Older Kids' Slides
      Just In
      Nike Sunray Adjust 6
      Older Kids' Slides
      S$55
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Kawa SE
      Nike Kawa SE Baby and Toddler Slide
      Nike Kawa SE
      Baby and Toddler Slide
      S$35