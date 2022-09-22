A flash from the past meets modern times. The NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. We intentionally replaced high-impact leather with synthetic leather for a crisp look that's smooth and is easy to wear. The large, retro Swoosh adds throwback appeal.
3.5 Stars
1a687ffa-6558-4061-8e5e-fd0ff4b33451 - 22 Sept 2022
best soes
MhalvzMagic - 15 Jan 2022
AFTER WAITING FOR SEVERAL DAYS, I HAVE RECEIVED THE SHOES TODAY AND AFTER I TRIED IT, IT DOESNT FIT REALLY WELL. IT IS VERY TIGHT, I USED TO ORDER SIZE 7, BECAUSE IT FITS PERFECTLY FINE WITH MY FEET. BUT THIS ITEM IS VERY TIGHT. but the assisting agent assist me on how to return it ...