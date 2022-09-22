Skip to main content
      S$79

      White/Black
      Black/White
      White/White/White

      A flash from the past meets modern times. The NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. We intentionally replaced high-impact leather with synthetic leather for a crisp look that's smooth and is easy to wear. The large, retro Swoosh adds throwback appeal.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DH3160-001

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      3.5 Stars

      • excellent fit

        1a687ffa-6558-4061-8e5e-fd0ff4b33451 - 22 Sept 2022

        best soes

      • I DECIDED TO RETURN IT RIGHT AWAY

        MhalvzMagic - 15 Jan 2022

        AFTER WAITING FOR SEVERAL DAYS, I HAVE RECEIVED THE SHOES TODAY AND AFTER I TRIED IT, IT DOESNT FIT REALLY WELL. IT IS VERY TIGHT, I USED TO ORDER SIZE 7, BECAUSE IT FITS PERFECTLY FINE WITH MY FEET. BUT THIS ITEM IS VERY TIGHT. but the assisting agent assist me on how to return it ...