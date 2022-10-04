The Nike Everyday socks are dip-dyed to satisfy your desire to add a little extra fun to your workout. As comfortable as they are colourful, this easy-fitting crew is powered by Dri-FIT to keep you comfortable while you sweat it out.
5 Stars
ArthurB391845729 - 04 Oct 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
djay - 11 Jul 2022
great socks from Nike. nice and comfortable would buy again
Jhaven - 12 Jun 2022
These are robust, comfortable, high-quality socks - Great for both sport(s) or leisure. A pleasure to wear & came at a fantastic price! DELIGHTED!!!