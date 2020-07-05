Skip to main content
      Nike Elite Mid

      Basketball Socks

      S$19

      Black/White/White
      White/Black/Black

      The Nike Elite Mid Basketball Socks have an arch band to give you a supportive fit and feel. Targeted cushioning provides padding where your feet touch the ground.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
      • Style: SX7625-013

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Awesome pair of basketball socks

        iainc3096791 - 05 Jul 2020

        Played wearing these on Friday in the park and they were awesomely padded and comfortable. Just what I needed. Glad i bought 2 pairs.