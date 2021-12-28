Get ready to kick it into high gear in the Nike Dri-FIT Miler Top.Breathable fabric and Dri-FIT Technology help keep you cool and dry when you're playing hard.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
Miss Jean - 28 Dec 2021
Lightweight and sizing on point, great tee for my son who loves it
Amber697 - 19 Dec 2021
These T-shirts wear really well, dry quickly and look smart
MatthewB258642107 - 02 Dec 2021
I bought the XL size on sale, and it fits me so perfectly! Even the S/XS of Men's clothing tend to be too big for me. This one is my go-to shirt for hitting the gym. 5/5!