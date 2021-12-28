Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

      S$35

      Highly Rated
      University Blue
      Smoke Grey
      Black

      Get ready to kick it into high gear in the Nike Dri-FIT Miler Top.Breathable fabric and Dri-FIT Technology help keep you cool and dry when you're playing hard.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DD3055-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (10)

      5 Stars

      • Boys Nike Dri-fit tee

        Miss Jean - 28 Dec 2021

        Lightweight and sizing on point, great tee for my son who loves it

      • Snazzy

        Amber697 - 19 Dec 2021

        These T-shirts wear really well, dry quickly and look smart

      • Perfect size for a 5'3" skinny guy

        MatthewB258642107 - 02 Dec 2021

        I bought the XL size on sale, and it fits me so perfectly! Even the S/XS of Men's clothing tend to be too big for me. This one is my go-to shirt for hitting the gym. 5/5!