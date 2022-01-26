The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pants are made from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, so you can move freely on the pitch. Tapered legs with zipped hems let you change without having to remove your boots. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
4.9 Stars
Virg - 26 Jan 2022
Regular fit, very comfortable, wash well. Pockets a bit small
D A. - 05 Dec 2021
A really nice pair of joggers
keln1 - 10 Aug 2021
Great pants - slim style looks great on teenage son