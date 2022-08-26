Skip to main content
      Nike Charge

      Kids' Football Shinguards

      S$19

      Highly Rated

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. The design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
      • Style: SP2165-010

      Reviews (42)

      4.5 Stars

      • Good quality and price

        Morgz1005 - 26 Aug 2022

        Good quality and price all round like the size as it is for a boy ages 7.

      • Good size

        my review123 - 11 Aug 2022

        Good size for kids does the job

      • Very comfortable

        Brookelg - 22 May 2022

        My child finds these very comfortable and easy to put on