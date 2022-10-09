With a sleek design that's more comfortable than your favourite T-shirt, the Nike Air Presto is made to feel good and look fast. Its stretchy sleeve creates a cosy, sock-like fit while the super-soft foam adds spring to your step. Put them on and you'll never want to take them off.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Presto.