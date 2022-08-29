Skip to main content
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

      Men's Shoes

      S$229

      White/Wolf Grey/Washed Teal
      Black/Valour Blue/University Red/Wolf Grey
      White/Gym Red/Black

      The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.

      • Colour Shown: White/Gym Red/Black
      • Style: CD7069-116

      Reviews (8)

      4.9 Stars

      • The Best purchased ever had

        DebiprasadP - 29 Aug 2022

        Loved the product the colors goes with every outfit it's really worth of money

      • Please restock

        MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020

        Please restock soon these r awesome

      • love it

        GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020

        Looks great