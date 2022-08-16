Get your piece of Jordan history and heritage with the Air Jordan 5 Retro.Based on the classic game shoe from 1990, it has all the iconic details, including the bump-out collar, lace toggle and fighter plane-inspired design lines.
DJNekkon - 17 Aug 2022
I have a few 5 retro, green bean, eastern, racer blue but this one looks best on dark clothes
AHyuh - 06 Aug 2021
super comfortable with nice design~