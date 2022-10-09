Meet the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme", the new shoe from WNBA star Elena Delle Donne. Channel the best of Elena's versatile game with a basketball shoe designed to keep up with the 2-time MVP. Reflecting her battle with Lyme disease, the lime-green accents represent the drive to continue to fight, even when you feel like you've got nothing left.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme".