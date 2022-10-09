I am a mother and so much more

Being a mother isn’t one size fits all. And it’s not about losing your identity.

It’s about adding to everything you already are.

The Nike (M) collection is designed and tested by mothers — to give you the freedom to move however you want to, as a mother and so much more. Discover the collection now.

Nike Maternity Collection

For Mothers, By Mothers

The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra is the first Nike bra designed exclusively for sport and nursing. Team it with Nike One (M) shorts featuring a flexible waistband that can be worn over or below a growing bump. Now available in new colors.

Nike (M) Guidance

  • It’s Safe to Exercise While Breastfeeding—Just Follow These Tips From Experts

    This Is Nike (M)

    How to Be a Breastfeeding, Exercising Powerhouse

    Heavy, leaky and/or uncomfortable boobs don't exactly make postpartum workouts easier. This primer from experts can help.

  • Working Out After Having a Baby? Here’s What Experts Want You to Know

    This Is Nike (M)

    A Refreshing New Way to Think About Your Post-Partum Goals

    No punishments, no guilt, no comparisons—just things that will make you feel good from the inside out.

  • What to Do If You Can't Feel Your Pelvic Floor Muscles Postpartum, According to Experts

    This Is Nike (M)

    Your Pelvic Floor Is Still There—Here's How to Find It

    Down-there muscles ghosted you after childbirth? This DIY guide can help you reconnect so you can recover—and get back to training—more comfortably.

  • Back Pain During Pregnancy? You Might Want to Fix Your Posture

    This Is Nike (M)

    What to Do about Your Not-So-Great Pregnancy Posture

    Your belly looks really freaking cute, but is it throwing off your stance? Find out—so you can feel at least a little more comfortable on the daily.

  • How to Manage Pregnancy Aches and Pains With Movement, According to Experts

    This Is Nike (M)

    How to Deal When Pregnancy Aches Slow You Down

    Some discomfort as you grow a human inside of you is normal, but you shouldn't have to suffer. Here's what's happening—and how movement can help.

  • Exactly How—and Why—to Relax Your Tight Pelvic Floor During Pregnancy

    This Is Nike (M)

    "Exercises" Your Pelvic Floor Will Thank You for  During Pregnancy

    Kegels are so 10 years ago. Show your pelvic floor some modern love with a trampoline, a balloon and a yawn (it'll make sense in a sec).

  • Can You Run During Pregnancy? Yes—Here’s How, According to Experts

    This Is Nike (M)

    Run Throughout Your Pregnancy With These Little Adjustments

    Your body and mind will thank you for keeping those running shoes in use. Learn how to adjust your routine once you're expecting—and find a whole new appreciation for it.

  • How Relaxin and Other Pregnancy Factors Affect Your Stability

    This Is Nike (M)

    Training Tips for When You're Pregnant and Wobbly

    The hormone relaxin is just one usual suspect behind feeling unsteady. Learn how to work out despite it and others for nine-plus months of confident movement.

  • What Is Abdominal Separation, or Diastasis Recti, and What Can You Do About It?

    This Is Nike (M)

    This One Thing Happens to Almost Everyone's Core in Pregnancy

    Your abs will probably separate, but it's not the end of the world (promise!). Here's what to know—and how to keep your core strong despite the split.

  • What and How to Eat When You're Pregnant

    This Is Nike (M)

    The New "Rules" of Eating When You're Pregnant

    You don't have to go down a search-engine rabbit hole to figure out what and how to eat. Antenatal nutrition is much simpler than that—our experts have got you.