What to Wear to the Gym

Picking the best gym shoes depends on the type of workout you're doing. Running and weightlifting require different types of shoes. And a shoe that lacks the support you need may put you at risk for injury.

Cross-training shoes are a common all-round gym shoe. They work well for a variety of movements such as running short distances, walking and group exercise classes, and they offer flexibility and lateral support.

If you're running on the treadmill, find a running shoe that provides stability and cushion. However, outdoor long-distance running may require a different kind of shoe. The exact shoe you choose should depend on the terrain, the shape of your foot, your gait and your arch.

If you're doing deadlifts or another form of heavy weightlifting, a flat-soled shoe with a minimal arch is probably best.

Before you decide which shoe is best for your gym outfit, try it on with the kind of socks that also match your exercise routine. A moisture-wicking sock may be your best bet, but the thickness and length depend on what feels most comfortable for you.