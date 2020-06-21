Trained Podcast: Andy Puddicombe

Hosted by Ryan Flaherty with guest, Headspace Co-Founder, Andy Puddicombe.
In this episode, co-founder and voice of Headspace Andy Puddicombe discusses the importance of mindfulness in training and why the right mindset is crucial for peak performance at any level. Join Ryan Flaherty and Andy, as they talk through the difference between positive thinking and mindful meditation, and how you can strengthen your mind just like any other muscle.
"In the same way as when you go to the gym and you train a muscle, it gets thicker and stronger, it receives more blood flow. When we sit and meditate, certain areas of the brain receive more blood flow, so the cortex thickens, it gets stronger and that area sees more activity".
