Try Sue Bird's Power Pilates

Find out how Sue Bird uses Pilates to strengthen her core, improve her posture and improve her game with these three Pilates moves. Developed for Bird with her trainer, Susan King Borchardt, they've broken each move down for you step by step, so you can step up your performance.



You're not named one of the WNBA's 20 greatest basketball players of all time without having your strength-and-conditioning routine dialled in. Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird—arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time—knows this fact well, and credits her overall fitness to a training secret weapon: Pilates.



Her practice allows her to better activate her core muscles, focus on her breath work and posture, and build body awareness and strength, according to Bird's trainer Susan King Borchardt. "Pilates is an important, complementary piece of Sue's training puzzle", says Borchardt, who is also a sports performance consultant for the Storm. "It's not just a one-off activity for her—she believes that the magic happens with consistency".