New standard of support, comfort and performance: introducing the Nike Structure 26 

A new standard for support, comfort and performance: introducing the Nike Structure 26
Product news
The latest shoe in the Structure line offers an advanced support system that helps runners feel confident when logging miles.
What to know:
- Midfoot support system: Nike's most advanced stability system yet provides runners with increased support and confidence.
- ReactX cushioning: the brand transitioned to a soft ReactX foam midsole in the Structure 26.
- Long history of trust: the Structure 26 evolves a shoe first created three decades ago for runners seeking stability and smooth transitions.
If you're a runner who needs a shoe designed to help slow the rate of ankle eversion, the Nike Structure 26 has arrived. Whether tackling quick daily training runs or preparing for longer distances, you can now receive the stability and cushioning you need to focus on what you love—running.
Thanks to the shoe's advanced stability features and ReactX foam midsole, runners can feel a new sense of confidence that they can perform at their best.
"We care about the runners who need support", says Ashley Campbell, expert product line manager, Nike Running. "The Structure is about building trust with people and consistency. We want to bring energy and excitement to a segment that has historically felt boring and rigid".
"The Structure is about building trust with people and consistency. We want to bring energy and excitement to a segment that has historically felt boring and rigid".
Ashley Campbell
Always innovating
When Nike considered how it could improve upon the Structure 25, the design team identified an opportunity to replace the old foam and instead lean into one of its best cushioning platforms: ReactX. In addition to the softness that the foam provides, the shoe also has a smoother heel-to-toe transition than the 25.
"My favourite quality about the Structure 26 is how comfortable it is without being too soft", says Nike athlete and gold medallist Cole Hocker. "It has a perfect blend of comfort and support to keep me durable throughout my training".
But the innovation doesn't end with the foam. At the heart of the Structure 26 is Nike's midfoot support system, which helps provide enhanced stability during crucial moments of the runner's stride. This can be particularly helpful if you tend to overpronate while running, helping to create a stable platform for smooth transitions without overcontrolling.
The Structure 26 debuts a new mesh upper and a redesigned outsole, creating optimal comfort and performance for runners. The upper's enhanced padding enables it to accommodate different foot shapes while maintaining critical support. The shoe also boasts exceptional traction and durability in high-impact zones.
It's all in the testing
Without a comprehensive testing process, none of the innovation of the Structure 26 could have become a reality. Thanks to close collaboration with the Nike Sport Research Lab, they were able to validate their new design.
Ultimately, the team created a stable, comfortable road-running shoe for elite athletes and everyday runners, offering them an extra layer of confidence when logging miles.
Nike's Structure franchise is one of three distinct categories in its road-running footwear line-up. It embodies an evolution in supportive cushioning for a stable ride, while Nike Vomero delivers maximum cushioning for ultimate comfort and Nike Pegasus provides responsive cushioning for all-day energy return. This line-up of running silhouettes provides athletes with their preferred type of cushioned ride regardless of the distance they're covering or the environment in which they choose to run.
Still not sure which running shoes are right for you? Check out the Nike Running Shoe Finder.
Frequently asked questions
What makes the Structure 26 stand out from its predecessors?
The Structure 26 features one of Nike's best cushioning platforms, ReactX—the first time this foam has been used in a Nike Structure shoe. Nike also removed the forefoot air bag to create a smoother ride, and the materials in the upper are softer and plusher for added comfort.
What kinds of running activities is the shoe best suited for?
The Structure 26 is designed for all types of runners—from beginners to competitive athletes—particularly those seeking stability and smooth transitions, and who seek additional support. As a daily trainer, it's optimised for long-distance miles, and it caters to runners who refuse to be limited by traditional support.