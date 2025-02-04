A'ja Wilson puts the game on notice with the Nike A'One, her first signature footwear and apparel collection
Product news
"My signature shoe is everything I need, engineered for my game and my style—and built to motivate the next generation to go big".
A'ja Wilson has earned two WNBA rings, two Olympic gold medals, an NCAA title and three WNBA MVP awards.
And that was all before unveiling her latest feat: the A'One.
The new silhouette—Wilson's first Nike signature shoe—was designed to push her performance to new heights and leave defenders in the dust. "If you think you've seen my best, think again", Wilson says. (And yes, she's already one of the greatest ever to play the game.)
Two years in the making, the Nike A'One signature basketball shoe is finally (almost) here to help players level up, whether they're NBA or WNBA players or are just getting into the game. "From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both accentuate my game and to provide young hoopers with a tool to help them push their limits", Wilson says.
"In A'ja, the next generation has a beacon to look to—an inspiration point", says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer for the A'One. "We designed the Nike A'One so that when girls lace up, they channel A'ja's encouragement through her footwear, knowing they can be like her one day".
This silhouette delivers the ultimate blend of comfort and versatility, engineered to give hoopers everything they need—cushioning, traction, fit and support. The Cushlon ST2 foam works with a firmer base to deliver explosive responsiveness and smooth, cushioned landings, allowing you to stay ready for every play. A reimagined traction pattern lets you cut, pivot and move from side to side with precision. While the supportive insole and breathable mesh upper lock you in for unstoppable, dynamic movement.
"The A'One is meant to go the distance, taking control from the jump and dominating the floor on every play", Wilson says. "From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both support my game and to provide young hoopers with a tool to help them level up. The A'One aces that assignment, delivering exactly what I need to push my performance and inspiring the next generation to give it their all on every play".
Wilson's unmistakable style kicks off with the Pink A'ura launch colourway, featuring bold layers of pink—her favourite colour—that reflect her confidence, loyalty and passion. (Wilson is a Leo so that energy is on full display.)
The A'One is also infused with deeply personal touches, like finishes that nod to the pearl necklace Wilson's grandmother gifted her as a child, which provides her with a wearable symbol of strength. Celtic symbols for "mum" and "dad" pay homage to Wilson's parents, whom she credits as the foundation of her success.
Wilson also inspires by including a few quotes that hold special meaning to her. The outsole features a favourite saying of her late grandmother: "As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come". A post-game quote on the heel speaks to her trademark tenacity: "Weakness, weakness. We don't have time for that".
The "star" of her new silhouette is Wilson's signature logo, which she unveiled in 2024. Inspired by her signature (Wilson always drew a star in the "A" of her first name), it's also an abstract reference to her role as a star, an "A1" hooper who inspires girls to reach for their dreams. (The Nike A'One will be available in kids' sizes as small as 13.5.)
"When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work—in style and confidence", Wilson says.
That confident yet stylish vibe carries over into Wilson's signature apparel collection, which includes eight pieces for women, men and kids that can work together or be mixed with other favourites. While fans can already snag a replica of Wilson's jersey, the new collection blends high fashion with classic sports style, reflecting Wilson's bold fashion choices—both on and off the court—that always seem to spark conversation.
One conversation starter fans will instantly recognise are the A'Symmetric Leggings—single-legged compression leggings that Wilson popularised with her DIY approach. In 2018, during her rookie year, Wilson cut one leg of her leggings to keep her injured leg warm and loose—and started a massive fashion trend, inspiring countless other players to adopt the look too. Cropped and full-length T-shirts complete the bold aesthetic of the women's apparel offerings.
Available for adults and kids, the Nike A'One Calm Slide is inspired by another current staple in Wilson's wardrobe, the Nike Calm Slide. Wilson slips on the soft yet supportive foam style when she gets out of bed in the morning (but it's also perfect for post-workout use as well as road trips).
Other kid-right selections include the A'Symmetric basketball leggings, hoodie, mesh shorts and T-shirt.
"My first A'One Collection reflects both my vision for the future of the game and the inspirations that fuel my performance and style every day", Wilson says.
The basketball star's new silhouette and collection build on her work to embolden the next generation of athletes in their work on and off the court. Wilson was named as part of Nike's roster of signature athletes in spring 2024, joining a growing team of women who have partnered with the brand to develop signature collections with deeper meaning. A long-time Nike athlete, Wilson has also been a part of Nike's Athlete Think Tank since 2022, helping inform how the brand creates innovative products, meaningful experiences and supportive communities for women and girls.
The Nike A'One sneaker, apparel collection and Calm Slide will be available at SNKRS, Nike.com and select retail locations from May 2025.