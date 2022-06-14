Does Nike Make Moisture-Wicking Shirts?

Whether you're looking for shorts, tanks, socks or leggings, you'll be able to find items constructed with advanced Nike technology, which can keep your body dry and comfortable. Nike's moisture-wicking Dri-FIT tops are especially popular and are available in a wide range of styles and work for a variety of activities. As you begin your search, you'll discover a range of advanced technology for top-level performance. These are:

Nike Dri-FIT : an innovative polyester fabric with high-performing microfibre construction. The Dri-FIT fabric supports the body's natural cooling system by wicking away sweat and dispersing it across the fabric's surface to evaporate faster.

: an innovative polyester fabric with high-performing microfibre construction. The Dri-FIT fabric supports the body's natural cooling system by wicking away sweat and dispersing it across the fabric's surface to evaporate faster. Nike Dri-FIT ADV : fabric that combines moisture-wicking Dri-FIT with advanced engineering and features. These all aim to help combat the elements and stay dry, comfortable and focused.

: fabric that combines moisture-wicking Dri-FIT with advanced engineering and features. These all aim to help combat the elements and stay dry, comfortable and focused. Nike Dri-FIT Vapor: performance fabric engineered to seamlessly feature lightweight cooling, reduced cling and precision fit.

And there's no need to worry about the durability of the sweat-wicking properties of Nike Dri-FIT tops and other clothing—they tend to be permanent for the life of the garment.