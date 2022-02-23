What Are the Benefits of Interval Running?

The intensity of intervals means you burn more calories than you would during a steady-state run.

One study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared the calorie expenditure of aerobic, resistance and HIIT workouts. HIIT emerged as the clear winner, burning up to 30 percent more calories than other workouts—even though the HIIT group only exercised for a third of the time the other groups did.

Intervals also eat up more calories after your workout is over. This physiological effect is known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) or "afterburn". Because intervals demand so much effort from your muscles and cardiorespiratory system, your body has to work that much harder to recover afterwards. All of the work that goes into recovery increases your calorie burn to a greater extent than steady cardio.

For example, a 2014 study in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism reveals that men burned as many calories over 24 hours from a 20-minute HIIT workout as cycling for 50 minutes at a steady pace.