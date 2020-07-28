Coaching

How to Give Your Kids Cues They'll Understand

By Nike Training

Learn how to communicate effectively during physical activities with your kids. So they can stay safe and have fun.

Explore Family Workouts

Learn how to communicate effectively during physical activities with your kids. So they can stay safe and have fun.

Explore Family Workouts
How to Give Your Kids Cues They'll Understand

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers for help staying active and healthy.

Download
How to Give Your Kids Cues They'll Understand

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers for help staying active and healthy.

Download