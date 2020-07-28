Up to 50% off

Coaching

Chia Berry Bowls

By Nike Training

The perfect, fast vegan power breakfast

Keep it simple and delicious during the week with a superfood day starter that loves variation. Packed with energy and nutrients, this easy recipe is ready to power you up.

Chia seeds are small but mighty, an unassuming superfood that's chock-full of nutrients to help you power through a run or refuel after a strength workout. Make one big batch of these vegan, naturally sweetened Chia Berry Bowls to portion out Monday to Friday and you'll score an extra 15 minutes each morning.

Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)

  1. Chia seeds provide filling fibre.
    Chia seeds can absorb up to 10 times their weight in liquid—taking on a gelatinous texture like little tapioca pearls—thanks to their high fibre content. Aside from providing lasting energy to keep you full longer, chia seeds are also loaded with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a nourishing source of plant-based protein.
  2. Macadamia nuts pack healthy fat.
    Macadamias provide a tad more monounsaturated fat—the good kind that can help your heart and cholesterol—than other nuts do. In this recipe, they help boost satiety and add a nice crunch without the addition of granola, which can be high in sugar.

Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep

  1. Buy frozen berries.
    Keep bags of frozen raspberries, blueberries or blackberries on hand so you're always prepared even if you don't have fresh berries. The night before you want to enjoy a bowl, toss the berries on top of the chia mixture so they can thaw in the fridge. (Defrosted frozen fruit should be used within two days.)
  2. Freeze extra batches.
    Don't want to eat the same thing all week? Stick your chia blend into small, single-serving jars or any other glass container and freeze. To defrost, pop one (or more) in the fridge to thaw overnight.

Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:

  1. Turn it into overnight oats.
    If you're ravenous post-workout or planning a lengthy endurance session and need something more substantial, add old-fashioned or steel-cut oats. The added carbs will replenish glycogen stores (chia seeds alone are too low in carbs to do so). To make overnight oats, you need a 2:1 ratio of liquid to oats in order to get the right consistency. You can use 75 g of oats, 30 mL of chia seeds and 240 mL milk, plus sweetener and salt. (Note: This is not in addition to the ingredients below.)
  2. Play with flavours.
    Because chia seeds are practically flavourless, experiment with your liquid and add-ins to punch up the flavour. Coconut milk and mango lend a tropical vibe. Nut butter complements mixed berries. Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves add a zero-calorie dimension. Seasonal fruits and different nuts will deliver a more robust range of vitamins and nutrients too, so don't be afraid to experiment with whatever you have in your fridge and pantry.
  3. Switch up your sweetener.
    If you don't like maple syrup, try other natural sweeteners like Medjool dates (the dried fruit has satiating fibre, and you can blitz them in a blender to make a paste or syrup), coconut sugar or honey, which packs antioxidants and prebiotics that nourish the good bacteria in your gut.
How to Make It: Chia Berry Bowls

Servings: 5
Prep Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Ingredients

75 g of chia seeds
480 mL of unsweetened vanilla nut milk
30 mL of maple syrup
Pinch of sea salt
75 g of raw macadamia nuts, chopped
300 g of mixed berries

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, stir together the chia seeds, nut milk, maple syrup and sea salt until combined. Allow to set in the fridge until gelatinous, about 2 hours.
  2. Divide the chia pudding, berries and macadamia nuts among 5 glass jars or other containers, layering the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days, then open and enjoy when you're ready.
