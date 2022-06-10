The Best Nike Running Hats to Wear Whatever the Weather
Shield yourself from the elements—sun, rain, snow, sweat, whatever—with a Nike hat designed for runners.
Any outdoor run on the trails, road or track comes with the risk of braving fickle weather. A running hat can help protect ears from the cold, offer sun protection, wick away sweat or keep you dry in rainy conditions. Not to mention a running hat can complete a race-day look or an everyday training outfit. Check out the details below for more about Nike running hats and how to find the right one for you.
5 Types of Nike Running Hat
- Caps: Nike running caps are lightweight and are designed with a bill to shield the face from the elements. Caps come in a variety of styles and designs, including options that feature Nike logos, sports teams or prints.
- Headbands: Nike headbands are made for chillier days that call for protecting the ears from the cold. For runners who like to wear their hair up, running headbands tend not to get in the way of any hairstyle.
- Beanies: Nike beanies are meant for winter weather. Some, like the Nike Utility Trail Running Beanie, come with a fluffy liner for extra warmth.
- Bucket hats: Not the typical running hat style, Nike bucket hats have a brim that surrounds the head, shading the back of the neck for extra sun protection. The Nike Dri-FIT Perforated Running Bucket Hat is made with an adjustable cord at the back so runners can tighten the fit. Bucket hats work for post-run hangouts, too.
- Visors: Nike visors are extra breathable and lightweight, making them ideal for the hottest days.
What to Look for in a Running Hat
- Moisture control: For runners who tend to sweat heavily, choose a hat with moisture-wicking properties. For example, Nike Dri-FIT hats are engineered to disperse moisture across the surface of the fabric for quick evaporation, so your head remains dry.
- Ventilation: Keep cool even when the run heats up by selecting a hat with a ventilated design for better airflow and circulation. Some Nike running hats, like the Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight, feature perforations throughout the cap for breathability. If you want even less fabric, choose a Nike running visor.
- Adjustability: Fit is key for comfort—it's important to make sure the hat stays in place but isn't too tight. Opt for an adjustable running cap so you can customise the fit.
- Reflectivity: For running at night or early in the morning, look for a reflective hat that will boost your visibility to drivers or cyclists on the road. Pair a reflective hat with a reflective top, gilet or leggings for extra safety.
- Sun protection: To shade your eyes and face from the sun, opt for a hat with a wide brim. For added sun protection and glare reduction, check out Nike running sunglasses.
- Warmth: For winter runs, a normal running cap might not cut it. Go for a hat that is soft and warm, like a Nike running beanie, and pair it with other cold-weather running accessories, like gloves or running sleeves.
- Sustainable materials: Consider choosing a hat made from sustainable materials. Nike has several styles of running hat made from at least 50 percent recycled polyester fibres, which are made from plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and then spun into a high-quality yarn.
- Style: For runners who feel that dressing the part helps create a more motivated and positive mindset, let your running hat add some flair to your everyday training apparel. Find a style that feels uniquely you and makes you feel confident. Nike hats come in a variety of styles and colours so you can choose one that best fits your look.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are the Best Running Caps?
The best running cap depends on a runner's style, preferences and weather conditions. In general, look for a hat that is breathable, lightweight and moisture wicking for warm-weather runs, or soft, plush and warm for chilly runs. For running at night, choose a hat that's reflective.
What Is Nike Dri-FIT?
Nike Dri-FIT is a uniquely constructed microfibre fabric that aids the body's natural cooling system by wicking moisture away from the skin and dispersing it for faster evaporation. Nike Dri-FIT hats help keep runners' heads cool and dry even during a hot and sweaty workout.
What Is Nike AeroBill?
Nike AeroBill technology fuses sweat-wicking material with a lightweight construction for a hat that feels like it's barely there while still keeping the head dry.
Words by: Lindsay Frankel