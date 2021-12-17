How to Pick the Best Compression Socks for Running

When you run, the muscles in your feet expand because of increased blood flow, which is necessary to deliver the oxygen your muscles need to keep going. And gravity causes fluids to pool in your feet, ankles and legs. At the same time, the impact of your feet hitting the ground repeatedly causes trauma to your blood vessels, which leads your capillary beds to leak in your muscles. That leakage, paired with fluid retention and increased blood flow, causes swelling or edema.



Swelling is more common on long-distance runs than short sprints, and in most cases it is not cause for concern. Even after an arduous marathon, leg swelling should resolve itself within a few days. But if the swelling is uncomfortable, there are a few ways to treat it:

Cold showers or ice packs

Epsom salt baths

Compression stockings or socks

Staying sedentary will make the swelling problem worse—make sure you continue to move regularly so that the fluid returns to your heart.