As with past Nike and LAIKA shoe collaborations for "Coraline", "ParaNorman" and "The Boxtrolls", the limited edition Air Jordan XV will be made available only through an exclusive contest. For "Kubo and the Two Strings", this contest will take the form of BEAST BATTLE, an online action game on KuboTheMovie.com, where fans assume the role of Kubo and put their skills to the test against the legendary Moon Beast. Only the 250 most skilled players will walk away with a pair of the limited edition shoes.