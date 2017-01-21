AIR JORDAN XIII
BLACK CAT
€190.00
Nearly two decades later, the design now takes the "Black Cat" inspiration even further. Black, premium leather and suede construct the design in fitting fashion, paired with reflective detailing and subtle Anthracite accents.
HERITAGE
AIR JORDAN XIII
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.