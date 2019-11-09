€130.00

Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist Blue the Great, this AJI leans on his love for primary colours on a suede and corduroy upper with his BTG artist signature featured on the heel. BTG started his art career in high school by hand-painting sneakers for friends and has used the AJI as a canvas in the past, but never like this.



As often seen in his work, each primary colour plays off the one next to it to accentuate its individual impact. His red, black and white-coloured suede overlays in this special-edition AJI are a familiar colour-blocking scheme to any AJI fan, but that combination sets the rest of the sneaker up for tasteful experimentation with royal blue, golden yellow and green suede overlays that are worthy of a double-take in the streets. There may be six distinct colours in this AJI, but they all come together for one cohesive design thanks to perfect placement.