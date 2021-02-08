15 YEARS OF SB DUNK
EST. 2002
In celebration of the 15-year anniversary of the Nike SB Dunk, some of the most iconic sneakers are revisited. Take a look back at more of Nike SB's most unforgettable Dunks below.
SB DUNK LOW PRO
SUPA
Shoe 2 from the 2002 'Colours By' series. This was done by Danny Supasirirat, aka Supa. Where Richie looked to his childhood, Supa wanted something that was going to rep his East Coast roots and, more specifically, his hometown of New York City in a big way. It doesn’t get much bigger than a white, orange and blue all-leather Dunk that pays homage to one of the city’s most iconic sports teams.
SB DUNK LOW PRO
GINO
Shoe 4 from the 'Colours By' series. Gino Iannucci completed the original Nike Skateboarding squad. We didn’t have an official logo yet, but we certainly had a team. All of the guys had simple directions for their shoes and Gino was no different: "I’ve always been attracted to dark colours and I wanted the upper and the bottom to be the same". Throw in some perforations and you’ve got a 2002 Dunk that looks like no other.
SB DUNK LOW PRO
BUCK
Phil Knight has always been proud of the fact that he is from Oregon. And he is also proud of the fact that he ran track for and graduated from the University of Oregon. As made apparent with all the shoes you see in the '15 Years of SB Dunk' retrospective, no opportunity was passed up when it came to telling a meaningful story with a pair of Dunks. When the idea came up in 2003 to pay tribute to the founder of our company, the pieces fell into place quickly: U of O colours and PK’s nickname on the back. Easy.
SB DUNK LOW PRO
SUPREME
For a lot of people, the Supreme Lows are held up as the pinnacle of Dunk SBs—and rightly so. Up until this point, no one else had taken the textured 'elephant skin' nubuck from the Jordan 3 and put it on another shoe. But Supreme asked and we were happy to oblige. Volumes have been written about Supreme, but needless to say, when this pack came out, things looked very different on the other side of the tunnel.
SB DUNK LOW PRO
PIGEON
As with the previous London Dunk, the SB team anticipated the White Dunk show making its final stop in New York and made a shoe for the opening. This time they enlisted the help of Staple Design and Reed Space owner Jeff Ng. Much like the River Thames and London, Jeff felt that nothing represented New York City better than a pigeon. The White Dunk show didn’t end up going to NYC, but when Jeff finally did put his shoes on sale at the Reed Space in 2005, a riot broke out as customers waited in line. The police showed up, the New York Post covered the story and SB Dunk mania finally hit the mainstream. For more on the enduring legacy of the SB Dunk, go to Nike.com/sbdunk.