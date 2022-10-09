Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy

      Older Kids' (Girls') 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts

      ₱895

      Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/White
      Pink Salt/Pink Salt/White
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Dri-FIT Trophy Shorts are ready for all kinds of fun.Lightweight and sweat-wicking, the help you stay comfortable while you run and play.Plus, the waistband has Swoosh-tastic style.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DA1099-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

