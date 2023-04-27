Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Klær
        2. /
      Bukser og tights
        3. /
      Tights og leggings

      Tights & Leggings With Pockets

      Tights og leggings
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Løpeleggings med lommer og mellomhøyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Epic Fast
      Løpeleggings med lommer og mellomhøyt liv til dame
      kr 649
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Sykkelshorts med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame (20 cm)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Sykkelshorts med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame (20 cm)
      kr 749
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med mellomhøyt liv og grafikk til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med mellomhøyt liv og grafikk til dame
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Leggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike One Luxe
      Leggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Avkortet leggings med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Avkortet leggings med fast støtte, mellomhøyt liv og lommer til dame
      kr 1 099
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Løpeshorts med mellomhøyt liv til dame (18 cm)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Fast
      Løpeshorts med mellomhøyt liv til dame (18 cm)
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Kort løpeleggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Fast
      Kort løpeleggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
      kr 549
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (Plus Size)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (Plus Size)
      kr 1 149
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Capritights med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Capritights med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      kr 1 099
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i full lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      Bestselger
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i full lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og mellomhøyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og mellomhøyt liv til dame
      kr 1 149
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Sykkelhorts med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame (20 cm)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Sykkelhorts med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame (20 cm)
      kr 749
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (Plus Size)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i full lengde med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (Plus Size)
      kr 1 149
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame
      kr 1 099
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Shorts til store barn (gutt)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Shorts til store barn (gutt)
      kr 299
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Sykkelshorts med myk støtte og mellomhøyt liv til dame (20 cm)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Sykkelshorts med myk støtte og mellomhøyt liv til dame (20 cm)
      kr 749
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame (Plus Size)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i 7/8 lengde med lett støtte og høyt liv til dame (Plus Size)
      kr 1 149
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tights i 3/4 lengde til store barn (gutt)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Tights i 3/4 lengde til store barn (gutt)
      kr 349
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Sykkelshorts med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (20 cm)
      Bærekraftige materialer
      Nike Go
      Sykkelshorts med fast støtte, høyt liv og lommer til dame (20 cm)
      kr 749

      Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

      Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

      Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

      All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.