Yellow running shoes: bold and bright
Stay energised in our vibrant yellow running shoes. Across the edit, you'll find striking designs that deliver premium comfort. Experience full-length ZoomX foam—our most responsive foam yet. It gives you an ultra-comfortable ride, whether you're enjoying a steady jog or pushing your limits. We've also got pairs that combine ZoomX with ReactX foam. The result? Amplified cushioning with a springy sensation underfoot.
Stay cool when your run gets tough. Our running shoes in yellow with engineered mesh uppers allow consistent ventilation throughout your run. Soft and breathable fabrics give you a cool and comfortable fit, so you can stay focused on your performance. When it comes to athletics, we have yellow running shoes that tick all the boxes. Think responsive full-length plates that deliver a propulsive feel. Plus, you'll find pairs with a slightly wider midfoot and convex medial geometry to enhance stability.
Whether you're running on the road or following a trail, our yellow running trainers keep you secure. Expect high-abrasion rubber outsoles that are designed to go the distance. They feel lightweight without sacrificing grip, so you get flexible movement. We've even got pairs featuring Nike Racing shoelaces that stay tied even in tough conditions. From neon yellow running shoes to pastel shades, we've got options to suit your style. Want a track-ready design? Choose a pair with spikes that deliver optimal grip. You'll also find no-sew uppers that create seamless comfort.
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our Nike yellow shoes for running featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.