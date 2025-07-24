Nike Woven Clothing

Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
429 kr
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
699 kr
Nike Tour Repel Men's Chino Slim Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Men's Chino Slim Golf Trousers
949 kr
Nike Tech Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
2 199 kr
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
529 kr
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
949 kr
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
1 049 kr
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Men's Woven Trousers
1 149 kr
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Men's Golf Trousers
1 749 kr
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Men's Golf Trousers
799 kr
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
749 kr
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599 kr
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Men's Shorts
699 kr
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Men's Repel Running Jacket
949 kr
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599 kr
NikeCourt Slam Ace Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
929 kr
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
429 kr
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
749 kr
Kobe Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
Just In
Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
1 499 kr
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
949 kr
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
799 kr
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
399 kr
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
529 kr
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Men's Golf Trousers
1 149 kr

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.