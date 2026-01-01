  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. HIIT
    3. /
  3. Accessories & Equipment

Women's HIIT Accessories & Equipment(12)

Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
NOK 1,249
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
NOK 949
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Just In
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
NOK 1,099
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
NOK 749
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
NOK 349
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
24% off
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight Micro Crew Socks (1 Pair)
+1
Nike Running Lightweight
Micro Crew Socks (1 Pair)
NOK 169
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
NOK 329
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
NOK 169
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
+1
Just In
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
NOK 199
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
NOK 169
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday No-Show Lightweight Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
No-Show Lightweight Socks (6 Pairs)
NOK 269