      Yoga
        2. /
      Clothing
        3. /
      Trousers & Tights

      Women's High-Waisted Yoga Trousers & Tights

      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 699
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 499
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      NOK 699
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      NOK 749
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      NOK 699