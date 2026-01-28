Women's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3 Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Athletics Jumping Spikes
28% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Giannis Immortality 4
Giannis Immortality 4 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 4
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Nike G.T. Cut Academy Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tunnel Jacket
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tunnel Jacket
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's shoes with reflective accents
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's shoes with reflective accents
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' MG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
MG High-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' FG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
FG High-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
29% off
Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX
Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Printed Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Printed Tracksuit Bottoms
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike Shox TL Fade
Nike Shox TL Fade Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL Fade
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleece Trousers
Nike Wool Classics
Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women’s Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women’s Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
29% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappe"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappe" Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappe"
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
29% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
30% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for women 2025: bring innovation to your workout

Whatever the challenge ahead, you can bring your A-game with sportswear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday edit. We create our clothing and footwear with innovative technology, so you can feel your best as you move. We're talking Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to wick sweat away from your skin so that you can stay cool and comfortable. Training in chilly conditions? Opt for apparel featuring Therma-FIT fabric. It uses your body's natural heat to keep you warm, without adding bulk. Combine this with flat seams and soft fabrics designed to prevent irritation, and it's no wonder our clothing is chosen by athletes around the world.


Bring a premium pop to your workout wardrobe when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday women's clothing. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh printed and embroidered on chests and hips—so you stand out from the crowd. A variety of colours and styles make it easy to choose something to suit you. Relaxed fits and boxy shapes give you freedom of movement, while compressive fabrics support muscles for faster recovery post-workout. Stretch in our fabrics allows you to move naturally. Look out for styles with four-way flex that's designed to move in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from that deep squat or long lunge.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.