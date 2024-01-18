Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Tennis Gifts for Him

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      NOK 299
      NikeCourt Multiplier Max
      NikeCourt Multiplier Max Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      NikeCourt Multiplier Max
      Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      NOK 299
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Tennis Visor
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
      Tennis Visor
      NOK 299
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Men's Tennis Polo
      NOK 529
      Nike Dri-FIT Rafa
      Nike Dri-FIT Rafa Men's Tennis Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Rafa
      Men's Tennis Jacket
      Rafa
      Rafa Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
      Rafa
      Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
      NOK 399
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NOK 529
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      NOK 399
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
      Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
      NOK 2,199
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Men's Carpet Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      Men's Carpet Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's Tennis Top
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's Tennis Top
      NOK 829
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NOK 529
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NOK 699
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3
      Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Attack
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Attack Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Attack
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NOK 2,349
      NikeCourt Heritage
      NikeCourt Heritage Men's French Terry Tennis Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Heritage
      Men's French Terry Tennis Trousers
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's Tennis Top
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's Tennis Top
      NOK 449
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Premium
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Premium Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Member product
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Premium
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NOK 1,649
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NOK 1,849
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's Tennis Top
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's Tennis Top
      NikeCourt Vapor Lite 2 Premium
      NikeCourt Vapor Lite 2 Premium Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Vapor Lite 2 Premium
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NOK 1,099
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3 Men's Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3
      Men's Tennis Shoes

      Tennis gifts for men: serve up something special

      Boost his confidence for his next match with our selection of premium tennis gifts for him. Our high-performance sports apparel is designed to help him bring his A-game during every set. Whether you're shopping for an aspiring athlete or a seasoned enthusiast, there's something for every level of play. You'll find lightweight athletic wear and ergonomic accessories in our selection of tennis gifts for men.

      Our tennis gifts for him feature the same technology you'll see on the pros. Take our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It's designed to wick sweat away from the skin and disperse it across the surface, so it can dry quickly—keeping him cool and dry. For maximum airflow, look for shirts and trousers with perforations in the fabric for extra breathability during intense rounds. Meanwhile, sleeveless options offer enhanced flexibility, so he can reach for those powerful returns and serves. Want to power his performance from the ground up? Our tennis shoes are built for every surface. For clay courts, you'll find styles with grippy outsoles that prioritise traction and stability. Hard-court options come with extra cushioning to ease the pressure on the feet and joints.

      Enhance his pre-match routine with our comfortable tennis jackets. Whether he wants to keep it simple or make a statement, you'll find smart tennis presents for him in every style—complete with the iconic Nike Swoosh. Choose water-repellent options to keep the game going on drizzly days. Meanwhile, a sweat-wicking headband and a robust water bottle are must-haves for the perfect practice session.

      Being kinder to our planet is our most important goal. That's why, wherever possible, we use sustainable materials to craft our tennis gifts for him. Think recycled polyester made from old plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To join our journey to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.