Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal'
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal'
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
29% off
Luka .77 'Gum'
Luka .77 'Gum' Basketball Shoes
Luka .77 'Gum'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Puffer Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Puffer Jacket
29% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge'
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge' Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge'
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
30% off
KD18 'B.A.D'
KD18 'B.A.D' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'B.A.D'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
28% off
England (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home
England (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
England (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Paris Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Men's Paris Fleece Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
23% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
14% off
Air Jordan 4 RM
Air Jordan 4 RM Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 RM
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off

Cyber Monday deals for men from Nike 2025: iconic style for less

However you like to move, our Cyber Monday men's collection is ready to go. Whether you're looking for a breathable top for hot yoga or a heat-locking jacket to keep you cosy on the touchline, we've got you covered. Expect sleek apparel made to support your every lunge, leap and lift. Various colours and styles make it easy to find something to suit your workout wardrobe. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our picks—bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, innovative details make sure you stay comfortable from the first rep to the last. We're talking flat seams and breathable fabrics that let you focus on the challenge ahead.


Getting ready to sweat? Shop apparel from our men's Cyber Monday deals crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The clever material works to wick moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate faster, leaving you comfortable as you train. In warm conditions, look out for styles with air holes and ventilation in key areas, so air can circulate around your body. When the temperature drops, just pull on a layer featuring our Therma-FIT technology—it traps your natural body heat to keep you cosy without excess bulk.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose clothing and accessories from our Cyber Monday men's edit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.