Marathon running apparel: made to go the distance
Whether you're stepping up to the starting line or tackling your training plan, our marathon clothing is designed to make you feel your best. We use lightweight materials that won't weigh you down, with flexible fibres that will keep you moving easily from the first mile to the last. As the intensity rises, Nike Dri-FIT technology helps wick sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate faster, keeping you cool and comfortable. For maximum comfort, choose apparel with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology. We created it using data from real runners—like you. It combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and smart features. Think ventilation holes in high-heat zones. So, you can stay focused on what matters—smashing your goals.
Getting ready for a race? Go for marathon running clothes with plenty of pockets to keep your essentials close as you pound the pavement. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing your phone and keys, as well as slip pouches ideal for keeping your gels stashed away. Running trousers with stretchy waistbands mean you get a comfortable fit from start to finish, while adjustable drawstrings keep them securely in place. Flat seams work to prevent irritation during extended wear, and breathable cuts help you stay cool in warm weather. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to your race-day apparel.
Shopping for sustainable materials is always in style. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a marathon outfit featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.