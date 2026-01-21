Kids' Nike Black Friday

Nike Black Friday kids' deals 2025: for all-day comfort

From school sports to weekend games in the park, we've got everything you need to get them moving in our kids' Nike Black Friday range. We're talking breathable tops, springy footwear and practical accessories—all designed to make their next challenge even more fun. Look out for innovations that keep them comfortable all day, like Nike Dri-FIT technology. It works to wick sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster, and they stay cool and dry. In chilly conditions, apparel with Therma-FIT fabric traps their natural body heat to give them warmth without added weight. The result? They can keep playing in all conditions.


Put a spring in their step when you get kids' Nike Black Friday deals on shoes. We craft our children's footwear with the same high-quality features as our adult styles—so they can play their best at any age. Check out styles with bouncy foam midsoles that protect feet from the impact of running and jumping. Grippy traction patterns underfoot mean they can pivot with ease and move with confidence—even over slippery terrain. Plus, secure fastenings keep shoes in place no matter how fast they move. Look for our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to their outfit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our kids' Nike Black Friday clothing and accessories with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.