      Nike Air Max 90 LTR

      Older Kids' Shoes

      NOK 1,399

      Highly Rated
      Summit White/Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Safety Orange
      Photon Dust/Varsity Red/White/Particle Grey
      Black/Black/White/Black
      Pure Platinum/Gorge Green/University Gold/Black
      White/White/White/Pink Foam
      White/Metallic Silver/White/White
      White/Violet Frost/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver
      White/Bright Spruce/Phantom/Barely Volt
      Sesame/Red Clay/Sail/Black

      The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.

      • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White/White
      • Style: CD6864-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (50)

      4.5 Stars

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 Mar 2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02 Feb 2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • A size too small

        R I. - 25 Dec 2021

        My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks