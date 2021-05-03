The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.7 Stars
szidyb265428221 - 03 May 2021
They look amazing, the color is so nice. I ordered a size 3.5 but too big , waiting for a size 2.5 to reappear 🤞 ♥️
davidcunzy - 06 Mar 2021
AF1 simple classic, can’t go wrong. Comfortable. Half size down
KorhanM934328968 - 04 Mar 2021
can't go wrong with an AF1, nice yellow swoosh as well so perfect for summer