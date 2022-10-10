Nike Design Exploration Presents: Every Stitch Considered

Nike Design Lab Presents:
Every Stitch Considered
The technique and artistry of Every Stitch Considered is as relevant as it is timeless. To achieve such detail, Nike turned to a place defined by its legendary craftsmanship: Milan, Italy. Discover how the city's fashion heritage influenced the spring capsule, and why Nina Chanel Abney embodies the spirit of the collection.
Crafted by family-owned shops in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, the ESC spring collection typifies the elevated elegance and classic construction of Milan fashion houses. Yet the indulgent materials and meticulous details serve only as a platform for the comfort-first, movement-driven innovation that only Nike can deliver. The result is a uniquely modern take on traditional luxury that artfully balances everyday opulence.
The Every Stitch Considered spring collection finds a home in the studio of Nina Chanel Abney. Both traditional and modern, creatively colourful and critically conscious, her nuanced approach to oppositions beautifully reflects the heart of ESC. Step into her studio to explore the latest collection.