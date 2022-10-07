The Jordan Brand Black Community Commitment

THE JORDAN BRAND COMMITMENT

Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community. Bigger than one man, whose will and work redefined the meaning of greatness. Bigger than the basketball court, where generations of dreams have taken flight. Bigger than any struggle, any obstacle, any fight.

Like our namesake, Jordan Brand represents the strength and perseverance of those who came before us. The will, the work, the excellence we have all come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. Our past teaches us that no matter the obstacles, no matter the struggle, we can shape a better future.

Jordan Brand is a family that dares to dream big, and works to overcome all. We're no stranger to achieving the impossible. Like MJ, we know that what may be impossible alone, is possible together.

Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community. The fight for equal opportunity and equal justice is ours.

As long as this struggle continues, we'll match commitment with action. We'll amplify the voices demanding change. We'll partner to ensure social and economic justice prevails. And we'll educate and affirm so allies can join us in the fight. We'll unite as one family, united by the belief that lasting change will finally come.

Action over words. Dreams over destiny. Community over everything.

It takes an average of two minutes or fewer to complete.

Register to Vote Now

OUR PARTNERS

Our initial investments are focused on building social and political power within the Black Community by combating Black voter suppression.

At the national level, we're donating $1 million each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) and The Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement (FICPFM), and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter to support their nationwide efforts.

Our next steps are to continue to build our investment plans tied to our three priority areas in social justice, economic justice, and education and awareness across both national and local organisations.

JORDAN FAMILY

Our athletes and family are helping to end systemic racism.

Join the Cause
JORDAN BRAND WINGS

Helping young people create a better future.

Learn More

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

