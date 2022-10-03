At university, she studied sports management while training to become a pro kickboxer.

She carried her boxing gloves everywhere so she could practice whenever she wasn’t in class. Spinning, jabbing, and kicking in the ring, she felt calm and strong. This was what she was meant to do forever.

But at 21, she got into a terrible car accident. When the doctors said she’d never compete again, she asked herself, Now what?

Houda soon realized that kickboxing could still be at the center of her life — even if she wasn’t competing in the ring. Today, Houda coaches girls to build strength and confidence through sports. Her kickboxing dream lives on in the future champions she trains every day.